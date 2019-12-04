Filmmaker Daniel Shravan: “Women Should Carry Condom & Cooperate In Rape..”; Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Bashes Him

The nation is heartbroken with the recent news of brutal rape and murder case of veterinary doctor Priyanka Reddy. On November 28, Priyanka was found dead with her body partially burnt under Chatanpalli bridge in Shadnagar in Hyderabad. Filmmaker Daniel Shravan’s comment on the matter of rape has shocked everyone.

As reported by OpIndia, on his Facebook page, Daniel shared that women should carry condoms and save themselves from getting murdered, instead of calling the police. He also mentioned that women should cooperate with rapists in the act and offer the rapist a condom so that they don’t get killed.

Shravan also added that rape should be rationalised and ‘rapes without violence’ should be legalised as that’s the only way to control rape victims getting murdered. His post reads, “Murder is a sin and a crime. Rape is a corrective punishment. No justice is going to happen with Nirbhaya Act or Priyanka Act. The agenda of rape is fulfilling the sexual needs of rapists based on that time or mood.”

What is "Rapes Without Violence?" .

And this guy is not some anonymous profile.

He is a movie Maker goddamn it.#danielshravan pic.twitter.com/RefqsdI5I9 — Lone Wolf Ratnakar (@GabbarSanghi) December 4, 2019

While he removed his post, singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared the screenshots of his post on her Twitter page and slammed Daniel Shravan. She wrote, “Ideas going around.

Some of this content is in Telugu. Basically the ideas these men have given is – cooperate and offer condoms to prevent murder after rape, women’s organizations are the reason for rape.

Rape is not heinous, murder is.”

Also – He would advice the same to his own family. Content in Telugu. “Sick if these women’s drama. Will they rape if they accept our proposal?” Poiny is if women say no to deviants like him, rape is the only option for “Adamant bitches” pic.twitter.com/BRHYNXmSB0 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 3, 2019

The singer added, “Also – He would advice the same to his own family.

Content in Telugu. “Sick if these women’s drama. Will they rape if they accept our proposal?”

Poiny is if women say no to deviants like him, rape is the only option for “Adamant bitches””.

