MP Veerendra Kumar Death: PM Narendra Modi, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty & Others Offer Condolences

The nation today woke up to yet another sad news, as former union minister, managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi and MP Veerendra Kumar passed away at age of 84 due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the likes of Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier took to their social media handles to offer their heartfelt condolences to Veerendra Kumar’s family and loved ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet read, “Anguished by the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Shri M.P. Veerendra Kumar Ji. He distinguished himself as an effective legislator and Parliamentarian. He believed in giving voice to the poor and underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti.”

Kamal Haasan’s tweet read, “Sad to learn the demise of M.D of Mathrubhumi, M.P Veerendra Kumar, Who donned many hats as a former union minister, an Author and a Socialist, but always a very good human being. My condolences to the family and people close to him.”

Mollywood megastars Mohanlal and Mammootty who shared a great relationship with Veerendra Kumar took to their respective Facebook accounts to express their grief with long notes in Malayalam.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran who is back in God’s own country undergoing quarantine after his return from Jordan expressed his grief by sharing Veerendra Kumar’s picture on Instagram. The actor’s caption read, “Rest in peace!”



Actress Manju Warrier expressed her grief as she shared an emotional note in Malayalam.

Premam actor Nivin Pauly took to his Insta handle to pay his last respect to the late MP.

