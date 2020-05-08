Money Heist: The ongoing lockdown has forced people to stay home. Following which many are busy binge-watching their favorite shows and series on various OTT Platforms. One such series that had people glued to their mobile screens was Netflix’s Money Heist season 4 which released early last month. The show that went on air on April 3 received a thunderous response from the Indian audience, as Money Heist Season 4 was loved and thoroughly enjoyed by our desi audience. In an interaction to a Indian website Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo choose Thalapathy Vijay for the role of professor in desi version.

In an interview with behindwoods.com, Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo stated that if there ever will be Money Heist made in Indian version he would opt for Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay as the Professor, with Thala Ajith as Bogota, Shah Rukh Khan as Berlin, Mahesh Babu as Coronel Tamayo, Surya as Suarez, and Ranveer Singh as Denver.

Following the very statement from Alex Rodigo about Thalapathy Vijay being a perfect option to play the role of Professor in its Indian version, had the Tamil superstar’s fans jump in the air with joy, as they took to Twitter to trend their favourite actor with the hashtag #moneyheist.

When asked which Indian actors would suit the different characters in the series by showing their pictures, #MoneyHeist director said that i will choose #ThalapathyVijay as professor. #Master #VaathiComing pic.twitter.com/KPpNC1uy1R — Whizkid Memes (@WhizkidMemes) May 8, 2020

What else !#MoneyHeist director @_alexrodrigo_ states that #ThalapathyVijay will be perfect for professor's character ♥ — K𝝙RTHIK DP ❁ (@dp_karthik) May 7, 2020

Summavae #MoneyHeist is trending in TN ipo Athoda Directorae #ThalapathyVijay than professor role ku suitable nu solitaru avolothan mudinchuu !!! Suma Peak la poga pothu intha web series ! Get ready @NetflixIndia to share the impressions of #MoneyHeist views in INDIA (TN) — K𝝙RTHIK DP ❁ (@dp_karthik) May 7, 2020

This is The Truth to The Dogs Who Barked Days Before After See This Edit . Now #MoneyHeist Director Said That #ThalapathyVijay Would Fit in As The Professor Character 😉 #Master #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/78LdKnutG9 — Vijay Fans Club™ (@VfcOfficial_) May 8, 2020

#MoneyHeist director exclaimed that #ThalapathyVijay is perfect for playing professor role. When it comes to popularity , he is one step ahead than everyone !!! #Vijay — Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) May 7, 2020

