The entire world is in turmoil due to the COVID-19 pandemic and honestly, we have no idea when things will even resume to normalcy. Just not the layman, celebrities too have been stuck amid lockdown, and the frustration is gradually fuming up! Same is the scenario with our FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel Green. But her take towards it is truly savage.

The Morning Show actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a post where she is seen sitting on a chair. The beauty seems to be enjoying her time outdoors as one can witness a glass of drinks on the table next to her. The highlight of the picture remains Jennifer Aniston who’s dressed in grey tank top, and orange pants, showing her middle finger to the camera. Well, we all know what that stands for.

Jennifer Aniston’s gesture was for coronavirus, as shared in her caption. “Dear Covid…You can kindly F@!k off now thank you BYE 👋🏼🖕🏼☹️ TBT,” wrote Jennifer Aniston.

The post currently has 5.4 million likes in just 10 hours, with over 38,000 comments. Some of her close friends too took to the comment section to support her savage act.

FRIENDS’ co-star Lisa Kudrow was all praises as she shared the ‘clapping hands’ gesture.

“Forever mood,” wrote Ashley Benson.

Justin Anderson wrote, “one of my favorite pics of all time JA! ♥️😂 when you’ve just had ENOUGH”

Check out Jennifer Aniston’s post below:

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston has been making a lot of noise over her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The duo got married in 2000 but called for a divorce in 2005. Their SAG reunion was the trending topic of discussion, and gave birth to millions of reports around their reconciliation.

If recent reports are to be believed, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been quarantining together amid lockdown. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding it.

