Da 5 Bloods: Chadwick Boseman AKA Black Panther Announces Release Date Of His Netflix Film!

Avengers: Endgame actor Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther has been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks due to his drastic weight loss. However, the actor didn’t react to any of it. After a long time, Chadwick has shared something on his social media and it is about his upcoming film titled Da 5 Bloods.

Chadwick Boseman shared the poster and release date of his war drama on Instagram story. Da 5 Bloods is helmed by Spike Lee and along with Boseman, it also stars Paul Walter Hauser and Jasper Pääkkönen. The film will be releasing on Netflix on June 12.

A few hours ago, director Spike Lee shared on Twitter, “Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For Da 5 BLOODS. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE,Spike @strongblacklead @netflixfilm”.

Check out the post below:

Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For Da 5 BLOODS. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE,Spike @strongblacklead @netflixfilm pic.twitter.com/C832EkGorS — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

In an interview with EW earlier, Chadwick Boseman said that it was a dream come true to work with Spike Lee. The Avengers: Endgame actor grew up watching these movies and he always wanted to be a part of one.

Meanwhile, along with the recent announcement, Chadwick Boseman also has Marvel’s Black Panther 2. It is the sequel to his 2018 superhit Black Panther. Fans can’t wait to see him reprise the role of T’Challa and what happens in Wakanda post the events in Avengers: Endgame.

