Mission Mangal Actress Nithya Menen On Fat Shaming: “Trolling Hurts.. I Do Get Upset”

South actress Nithya Menen has arrived in Bollywood and in style! She has been hailed for her performance in Mission Mangal and has an interesting line up of projects here on!

While the actress is basking in the success of Mission Mangal, Nithya revealed there was a time in her career when she was highly affected by trolls and fat shammers. In a recent interview to Rediff.com, the actress was quoted saying, “We need to educate people that weight is not just because we are sitting and enjoying our lives. Of course, trolling hurts me. I do get upset.”

Speaking about the blatant ignorance that is prevalent around the issue, Nithya said, “I think people are ignorant because they assume automatically that if you have weight issues, it’s because you are lazy and eat a lot. That’s ignorance. I want to say that one faces weight issues very rarely because of being lazy and eating. Trust me, especially in the case of actors, we are not lazy.”

Nithya will next be seen in Kolambi, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar. The stunning beauty will essaying the part of an actress who travels to Kochi for the installation of her art works at the Kochi Muziris Biennale!

