Meeku Maathrame Chepta: Trailer Of Vijay Deverakonda’s Debut Productional Venture To Be Launched By Mahesh Babu

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu who shares a great rapport with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda will be launching the latter’s debut productional venture Meeku Maathrame Chepta today evening.

Vijay’s production house King Of The Hill Entertainment tweeted this morning: #MeekuMaathrameCheptha Trailer will be out today at 06:02 PM Superstar @urstrulyMahesh is going to unveil it. #MMCTrailer A @TheDeverakonda Production #MMCOnNov1st #TharunBhascker @vanibhojanoffl @anusuyakhasba #AbhinavGomatam @shammeer8 #VardhanDevarakonda

Meeku Maathrame Chepta will mark the acting debut of filmmaker Tharun Bhascker in Tollywood. It was recently the shooting of the comedy film was wrapped.

The comedy flick is been helmed by debutant director Shameer Sultan and it is been produced under Vijay’s production house King Of The Hill Entertainment.

The film will hit big screens on 1st November.

So far the teaser, posters, and songs from Meeku Maathrame Chepta have been very well received by the audience.

From the professional front, Mahesh Babu is all busy wrapping up the final portions of his much-awaited release Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film has actress Rashmika Mandana in lead opposite Mahesh.

The Mahesh starrer is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi and it is slated for release on 12th January on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

Talking about Vijay, the Tollywood heartthrob who was last seen on big screens in Dear Comrade is currently all busy with World Famous Lover.

The Vijay starrer is being helmed by Kranthi Madhav and it will actor romancing not one but four actresses. As Vijay will be seen opposite Catherine Tresa, Rashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite in lead.

