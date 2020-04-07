‘Master’ Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Asks His Followers To Beware Of Fake Ids With His Name On Social Media

Young Kollywood filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj who shot to fame with his super hit directorial Kaithi, happens to be in talks all across for his upcoming action thriller Master. The film starring superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is without a doubt, one of the most anticipated releases of the year in the Tamil film industry.

Thalapathy Vijay fans and cinemagoers are currently awaiting announcements related to the film’s teasers and trailer. Following which there have been many false announcements on-trend from multiple fake accounts with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s name.

The young filmmaker happened to come across some fake announcements and Id’s on his name due to which he made it a point to alert his followers on Twitter that he is active only on Twitter and rest Id’s on other social media platforms are fake.

Lokesh tweeted, “Guys, I’m not in facebook or instagram I’m active only in @twitter all other accounts are FAKE Beware!”

Guys, I’m not in facebook or instagram I’m active only in @twitter all other accounts are FAKE Beware! — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 6, 2020

More about Lokesh’s directorial Master, the action thriller has Thalapathy Vijay as a professor and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Master also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar in key roles.

So far the music and posters from Master have been well received by the audience.

The film bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner was earlier supposed to release on 9th April, but following the ongoing crisis will only release later.

However, a new official release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers of Master.

