Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal Unveils Character Poster Of Arjun Sarja As A Warrior

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal who has been garnering rave reviews from his fans following his act in Big Brother is also making headlines for his upcoming Malayalam venture, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

The period action drama helmed by Mohanlal’s friend and ace filmmaker Priyadarshan is one of the much-anticipated releases this year in the Malayalam film industry.

Post unveiling his first look on New Year, followed by Keerthy Suresh’s character poster, the Malayalam Star yesterday evening took to his Facebook account to share the character poster of Veteran Tamil actor Arjun Sarja along with his character name from the period actioner.

Talking about the poster, Arjun Sarja looks quite Intense yet intriguing in his warrior avatar.

Set in the era of the 16th century, the film is based on the exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV- the naval chief of the Zamorin Of Calicut. The Mohanlal starrer also has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu, Renji Panicker, Innocent, Baburaj along with others in pivotal roles.

The magnum opus will hit big screens in the month of March in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages across 5000 theatres worldwide.

The film is been bankrolled by Anthony Perumabvoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla and Roy C J under Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

The Mohanlal starrer is slated to hit big screens on 26th March.

