Tollywood heartthrob and superstar Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine following the success and overwhelming response for his Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru. The dashing actor who had been busy shooting a major part of 2019 for Sarileru Neekevvaru, followed by the film’s promotions and success meet, recently took off for a Vacation to New York.

The Pokiri actor who shares a whopping 8.9 Million followers on Twitter, yesterday evening took to his account on the microblogging site to share a cute and heart whelming picture with his son and daughter from New York.

From NYC 🗽 with Love 💕 pic.twitter.com/AXmPHlVK8C — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 21, 2020

Talking about the picture, Mahesh can be seen in a stylish avatar donned in black jacket teamed with a pair of blue jeans, a blue cap and a pair of cooling glasses along with Gautham and Sithara.

The picture has been going viral all over the internet, all thanks to Mahesh Babu fans. The superstar’s fans are leaving no stone unturned to trend the picture with adorable quotes and comments.

Talking about Mahesh’s latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru, the action drama recently surpassed the 100 crore mark to become the third straight film after Maharshi and Bharat Ane Nenu to join the 100 crore club.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady along with Prakash Raj and Vijayashanthi in key roles.

The Mahesh Babu starrer is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!