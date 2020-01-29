Man Vs Wild: Bear Grylls Shares A Cool Picture With Rajinikanth From Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Superstar Rajinikanth has taken the internet by storm following the shoot of reality adventure show Man Vs Wild with survival expert Bear Grylls. The legendary actor has been trending all over social media ever since it was revealed that he will be making his appearance in the survival show, which happens to be one of the most viewed and liked shows across the world.

It was this afternoon when Bear Grylls took to his Twitter to share a picture with Thalaivar himself along with a tweet that reads: “After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show”

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

Talking about the picture, Rajinikanth looks his best sporting a cap, jacket, and a cool sunglasses along with Bear Grylls.

The episode featuring Rajinikanth was shot yesterday at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

In August 2019, Bear Grylls had hosted Prime Minister Modi in the show, which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in February last year.

On the work front, Rajinikanth who was last seen on big screens in AR Murugadoss’s Darbar is all busy these days with Siruthai Siva’s next which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168.

The Rajinikanth starrer also has National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh along with veteran actresses Khushbu, Meena and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The film is been bankrolled under Sun Pictures banner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!