Malayalam Actress Manju Warrier Gets Stuck In Himachal Floods

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier along with director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is currently stuck in Himachal Pradesh due to the floods. Reportedly, the actress was shooting there for a film.

It is being said that she called her brother Madhu Warrier last night and informed him about the situation. She told him that she is stuck at Chatru, Himachal Pradesh along with film’s crew.

Speaking about the same with News18, Manju’s brother Madhu said, “She called me last night from a satellite phone and said that about 200 people, including their 30-member crew, was stuck at Chatru. She was asking for help. The food supplies there are running out, they have food for only one more day. She didn’t tell me much as it was only a 15-second call asking for help.”

He further added, “After her call, I had informed Mister of State V Muraleedharan, who has contacted Himachal Pradesh’s, Chief Minister.” He also revealed that due to lack of internet connectivity and no signal, the actress was unable to get in touch with her relatives.

Well, we hope the whole team gets back soon!

