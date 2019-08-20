Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli ‘Posing With Chef’ Picture Goes Viral!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely one of the cutest couples around and they have been giving us major couple goals with their cute love story!

While we may be missing Anushka on the silver screen, the social media feed certainly gives us a sneak in the life of the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor, with her beau and Indian Cricket Team Captain, Virat Kohli. The duo, currently enjoying their holiday, uploaded one of their cutest pictures while posing with the chef who prepared their meal at the restaurant that the couple was dining at.

In a recent interview; when Anushka was quizzed about her lack of visibility on the big screen, the actress said, ”I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I’d try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up.”

Well, we certainly can’t wait to see the actress return to the big screen with her signature charm and cuteness!

