Dil Ka Telephone From Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana With Female Voice & Feminine Expressions Is One Of Its Own Kind

After making people go ROFL with the hilarious trailer, the makers of ‘Dream Girl‘, have released a brand new song from the film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

The song that we are talking about has been titled Dil Ka Telephone featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as Lokesh Bisht aka Puja.

Check out the song below:

In the song, one gets to see people going crazy about Puja, as both male and female callers can be seen going gaga over Puja’s voice, unknown to the fact that they are talking to a guy who is faking it on a call in girl’s voice is sure to make audience burst with laughter.

Singers Meet Bros, Jonita Gandhi, and Nakasah Aziz have lent their voice to the song.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been making headlines all year for his stellar performance in Article 15 and for winning the national award for best actor for Andhadhun. Now, we get to see the actor on the big screen in a yet another unconventional role where he is a complete package of entertainment with his quirky and enjoyable character.

So far the trailer and the very first song from the film, Radhe Radhe, has been very well received by the audience.

Apart from Ayushmann, Dream Girl, also stars Nushrat Bharucha in lead along with Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and others in major roles.

Dream Girl is slated for release on 13th September.

