Mahesh Babu’s Nephew Ashok Galla To Share Screen Space With Jagapati Babu

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla who kick-started the shoot of his debut Telugu venture last month will soon be joined by veteran actor Jagapathi Babu. Ashok was in news all across early last month following his grand debut in Tollywood which is being helmed by filmmaker Sriram Adittya.

As per a report from Times Of India, Jagapati Babu will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The first schedule of the film has already been wrapped and the makers will kickstart the second schedule today.

The yet to be titled film has Ashok opposite the gorgeous actress Nidhhi Agerwal in lead.

The film is being produced by Ashok’s mom and Mahesh Babu’s sister, Padamavathi Galla under Amar Raja Media & Entertainment banner.

The music for the romantic drama will be composed by Ghibran.

Talking about Jagapati Babu, on the work front, the veteran actor who was last seen on the big screen in Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has two big projects in his hands in the form of ‘V‘ and ‘Miss India‘.

‘V‘ has Tollywood heartthrob Nani in lead. The action-thriller is being helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, and it is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will hit big screens in the summer of 2020.

Talking about Miss India, the film has National award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh in lead. The film is being directed by filmmaker Narendranath and is produced by Mahesh S Koneru of East Coast Productions company.

