Aswathama Teaser: Naga Shaurya Gives Goosebumps With His Badass Avatar

Tollywood heartthrob Naga Shaurya who is mostly known for his romantic comedy films, for the very first time in his career will be seen in a complete mass avatar with Aswathama. The film has been in talks ever since it went on floors and for the body transformation which Shaurya underwent for his role in the film.

The teaser of Aswathama was unveiled this morning by the gorgeous Samantha Akkineni, as the actress shared the 1-minute 8-second video via twitter with a tweet that read: ” Wowwww!!! Here is the super impressive @IamNagashaurya ‘s much-awaited”

Talking about the teaser, Naga Shaurya steals the show with his action avatar. The young actor is seen bashing up baddies with no mercy. From what we get to see in the teaser, the actor seems to be on a mission to put an end to the ill happenings around him.

Aswathama has gorgeous Mehreen Pirzada as the film’s leading lady.

The action-thriller is been helmed by debutant filmmaker Ramana Teja and is bankrolled by Naga Shaurya’s home production IRA creations.

Music for the film is been composed by music director Sri Charan. The Naga Shaurya starrer will hit big screens on 31st January 2020.

