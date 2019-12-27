 Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal Pens A Heartfelt Note On Legend’s 120th Birth Anniversary

Vicky Kaushal started 2019 on a kick-ass note after the humongous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. And the actor has been in crazy demand ever since! And now, as Vicky Kaushal is all geared up to bring to screen the legendary freedom fighter Udham Singh with his biopic, he has shared a rather emotional yet inspiring post to mark the 120th birth anniversary of the fighter!

Taking to his social media handle, Vicky shared a black and white photo of the fighter along with a caption that reads, “Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don’t know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever. Sardar Udham Singh (26thDec1899-31stJuly1940).”

Well for those of you who have joined in late, earlier this year pictures of Vicky shooting for the biopic in London were leaked. The Manmarziyaan actor was seen sporting a scar below his cheek, holding a serious look on his face and dressed in a black suit that was apt for that era.

Sharing his excitement about playing the freedom fighter, Vicky had earlier released a statement saying, “Being a Punjabi, I have always heard about his stories, heard about his life as I was growing up and he has always come across as a mysterious character. The more mysterious a character, the more stimulating it becomes for an actor and for the director as well. I am so looking forward to becoming Udham Singh and translating Shoojit sir’s vision. I just feel that this is one person whose life story India should know and I am really excited for this journey to start.”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Sardar Uddham Singh biopic is based on the life of Uddham Singh. The man was a freedom fighter who killed General Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of the Punjab who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!