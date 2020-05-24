Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Turns Manicurist For Her Mom In This Cute Video, Watch

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara has been in news constantly following her cute and adorable pictures & videos with her dad, and also with her mother Namrata Shirodkar. Namrata who is quite active on Instagram shared yet another video of Sitara where the duo can be seen sharing sweet mother-daughter moments.

Namrata Shirodkar shared the video along with a caption that read, ” Breaking news !! The new manicurist in town is just awesome ♥️♥️ get your appointment today!!”

In the video, one gets to see Sitara helping out her mom with manicure by shaping up her fingernails. Mahesh Babu’s daughter can be seen enjoying the procedure of doing Manicure, as Sitara can be seen doing the process with full focus.

Mahesh and Namrata’s fans too were quite impressed with Sitara’s cuteness and dedication in the video. Following which they heaped praises with adorable comments for her.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, the actor who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru is in news for his next, a yet to be titled project with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

Ever since the news of Mahesh and Rajamouli’s collaboration was revealed, fans have been going gaga, as it will be for the first time where the actor and director duo will be teaming up for a project.

Reportedly, the film will go on floors in 2021, as Rajamouli is yet to wrap up his dream project RRR which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead. Post wrapping up the shoot, the star director will be busy with the film’s heavy-duty graphics and VFX works.

