Mahesh Babu, R.Madhavan & Nithiin Pay Respect To Handwara Martyrs

The entire nation is in a state of shock following the terrorist attack at Handwara town located in Kupwara district of North Kashmir, which claimed the lives of five brave security personnel. An Indian army colonel, a major and two soldiers, along with a Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector, were killed in a counter-terrorist operation in Kashmir late on Saturday.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu today morning took to his Twitter handle to pay heartfelt tribute to the five security personnel who lost their lives in the Handawara terror attacks.

Mahesh Babu’s tweet read, “The Handwara attack – A dark time for our nation. Our soldiers’ courage and determination to safeguard our nation remains unparalleled. I stand in silence to honour our soldiers who died on duty fighting for us.”

Telugu actor Nithiin wrote, “Shocked beyond belief to hear that our army personnel were martyred at Handwara while on duty. In times of despair, this comes as another huge shock. May their souls rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to their families during this time of grief.”

Bollywood and South star R Madhavan’s tweet read, “RIP and our heartfelt condolences to their families. So just keep doing their duty no matter what. God bless them.”

