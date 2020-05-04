On public demand, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was re telecasted on Doordarshan. The re-run of Ramayan made history by generating the highest TRP ever, as a total of 77 million viewers watched the show on April 16, beating great shows like Game of Thrones by a huge margin. This has led to netizens requesting Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, to make a Ramayan movie.
Netizens not only applauded the rerun of Ramayan, but they also demanded SS Rajamouli to retell the story of Lord Rama through a movie. Twitterati are after Rajamouli and have led to the hashtag #RajamouliMakeRamayan trending on top on Twitter. The director is yet to respond to this demand.
Netizens chose Rajamouli because the director has delivered 2 Blockbusters magnum opuses like Baahubali and Baahubali 2, and Ramayan will require a director who knows how to portray larger than life characters on screen. A fan wrote, “Ramayan’s re-telecast breaks all the television world records. Its re-make will surely break all the cinema world records. And when we have @ssrajamouli with us, there’s nothing that can stop this.” Another fan said, Ram is not just a name, Ram is past, present & future.
We request @ssrajamouli sir to recreate this masterpiece.#RajaMouliMakeRamayan@arungovil12 @iamSunilLahri@ChikhaliaDipika. Take a look at some reactions:
Shree Ram is waiting for you @ssrajamouli Sir
Please Make Ramayan#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/nqz4l1rxm1
— நவீன புத்தன் (@ModernBuddhan) May 3, 2020
#Ramayan: The Grandest Movie of the 21st Century! A story which needs to be retold to the present generation in all its glory. And who else to tell it than @ssrajamouli#RajamouliMakeRamayan@advmonikaarora @kumarnandaj@vivekagnihotri @ShefVaidya @rajmohansingh81 @ippatel pic.twitter.com/Ljee5wlozQ
— प्रियांश त्यागी (@priyansh_tyagi_) May 3, 2020
Next ramanand sagar should
Be @ssrajamouli who can create this epic#RajaMouliMakeRamayan@PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/WNx5K0JSpB
— Ashish Mishra (@ashishmishra3) May 3, 2020
Ramayan's re-telecast breaks all the television world records. Its re-make will surely break all the cinema world records. And when we have @ssrajamouli with us, there's nothing that can stop this.#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/9dyD5fRzKC
— द्रोपदी (महारानी) (@draupdi_mamta) May 3, 2020
Ramayan enjoyed a fabulous re-run during the coronavirus lockdown and now the show has come to an end, which has left the fans sad.
