On public demand, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was re telecasted on Doordarshan. The re-run of Ramayan made history by generating the highest TRP ever, as a total of 77 million viewers watched the show on April 16, beating great shows like Game of Thrones by a huge margin. This has led to netizens requesting Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, to make a Ramayan movie.

Netizens not only applauded the rerun of Ramayan, but they also demanded SS Rajamouli to retell the story of Lord Rama through a movie. Twitterati are after Rajamouli and have led to the hashtag #RajamouliMakeRamayan trending on top on Twitter. The director is yet to respond to this demand.

Netizens chose Rajamouli because the director has delivered 2 Blockbusters magnum opuses like Baahubali and Baahubali 2, and Ramayan will require a director who knows how to portray larger than life characters on screen. A fan wrote, “Ramayan’s re-telecast breaks all the television world records. Its re-make will surely break all the cinema world records. And when we have @ssrajamouli with us, there’s nothing that can stop this.” Another fan said, Ram is not just a name, Ram is past, present & future.

We request @ssrajamouli sir to recreate this masterpiece.#RajaMouliMakeRamayan@arungovil12 @iamSunilLahri@ChikhaliaDipika. Take a look at some reactions:

Ramayan's re-telecast breaks all the television world records. Its re-make will surely break all the cinema world records. And when we have @ssrajamouli with us, there's nothing that can stop this.#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/9dyD5fRzKC — द्रोपदी (महारानी) (@draupdi_mamta) May 3, 2020

Ramayan enjoyed a fabulous re-run during the coronavirus lockdown and now the show has come to an end, which has left the fans sad.

