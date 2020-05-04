Chiranjeevi Burns The Dance Floor With Beauties From The 80s – Khushbu Sundar, Suhasini Maniratnam & Others; WATCH

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi who made his social media debut in March has been going strong on Twitter with his posts and videos on the microblogging site. The veteran actor yesterday had a special treat for his fans, as Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to share a dance video from the 10th annual reunion of the 1980’s actors aka ‘Class Of 80’s’ which took place at a residence in Hyderabad last year in November.

Chiranjeevi along with the video had a caption that read, “Fun is meeting friends. Fun is a little dance. As promised, here is the throwback dance video #80sClub #10thReunion @hasinimani@khushsundar@JSKapoor1234 @ActressRadha@realradikaa #LissyPriyadarshan”

Chiranjeevi dressed in all black can be seen showcasing his moves with ease and grace with the lead actresses from the 80’s era. The actor can be seen grooving to some evergreen hits with the likes of Khushbu Sundar, Suhasini Manirratnam, Jayasudha Kapoor, Radha Nair, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Lissy Priyadarshan.

For those unversed Chiranjeevi apart from his acting is also best known for his graceful moves. The Tollywood megastar is considered to be one of the best dancers from down south.

Fans have been going gaga over Chiranjeevi for his stylish moves, as the comment section of the megastar is been flooded with praises.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi who was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s social actioner, Acharya. The shoot of Acharya is currently put at halt following lockdown. Chiranjeevi in Acharya will be seen opposite the gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal in lead.

