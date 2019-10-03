Mahesh Babu Opens Up About Performing Action Sequences At The Age Of 44

Mahesh Babu is known to have delivered some of the best action sequences of all time in his films but like they say everything that looks so effortless on screen is actually a result of crucial and long hours of hard work.

“It does you know your body doesn’t corporate-like how it did fifteen years ago and with Spyder it was very difficult, very intense because I ended up injuring my knee and the doctors said that I needed surgery and stuff like that but then I cannot keep the crew waiting for three months, four months so we had a physiotherapist on set taking care of everything, so ya it gets tough.” Said the 44-year-old star when asked whether action sequences become difficult to perform with age.

The actor who is known to perform most of his action sequences on his own is known to ace the action side of commercial cinema. He understands that action sequences need a certain kind of dedication from the actor and he makes sure to always give the film that kind of dedication.

The actor is currently busy shooting for his next film Sarileru Neekevvaru in which he will be seen as an Army officer. The film is also expected to showcase some high-end action scenes but this will be very different from Mahesh Babu’s earlier films as the kind of action scenes here will be based on the Army.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit the screens on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching their superstar on the silver screen.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!