Mahesh Babu Forgot Mentioning Puri Jagannadh During His Maharshi Speech; Thanked Him Later For Pokiri

Mahesh Babu gave a speech at the pre-release of Maharshi and mention all his directors like K Raghavendra Rao, Krishna Vamsi, Gunasekhar, Sreenu Vaitla and Koratala Siva but forgets to mention Pokiri’s director Puri Jagannadh, the most important person in his life and hence tweets later.

The movie stars one and only Mahesh Babu. The makers of Maharshi organised a pre-release event yesterday for the movie which was attended by thousands of his fans. People from all around the state came just to catch a glimpse of this superstar.

The film is all set to release on May 9th, 2019 and filmmakers are not leaving a single chance to promote it. The king of Tollywood gave a speech during the event and surprised his fans by mentioning about directors like K Raghavendra Rao, Krishna Vamsi, Gunasekhar, Sreenu Vaitla and Koratala Siva who he has worked with. However, he forgot to mention his mentor and most important person in life; his Pokiri’s director Puri Jagannadh who made him this BIG SUPERSTAR. He later took Instagram and Twitter to thank him and wrote:

“missed mentioning an important person in my speech today. In my 25 films journey, it was #Pokiri that made me a superstar. Thank You @PuriJagannath! ! ! Thanks for giving me Pokiri . A film that will be always remembered.”

Missed mentioning an important person in my speech today. In my 25 films journey, it was #Pokiri that made me a Superstar. Thank you so much @purijagan !!! Thanks for giving me Pokiri 🤗 A film that will always be remembered. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 1, 2019

Thank you so much sir . Always love youuuuuuuuuu . Maharshi trailer is rocking😃💃🏼 https://t.co/UpxJnUddsn — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 1, 2019

Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh and Prakash Raj. Check out the trailer below:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!