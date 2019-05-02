Nawazuddin Siddiqui Launches ‘The Stranger In Me’ By Neeta Shah & Aditi Mediratta

Om Books International celebrated the launch of ‘The Stranger In Me’ at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The book was launched by Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui last evening.

On the occasion author Neeta Shah & Aditi Mediratta shared their experience of putting together the book with moderator Salil Acharya and the audience.

Also present on the occasion were Producer Ashok Thakeria, Distributor Anil Thadani, Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, Music Composer Sulaiman Merchant (Music Director duo Salim-Sulaiman) amongst others.

Commenting on the book being launched by Nawazuddin, author Neeta Shah says, “Nawaz Sir is one of the most versatile superstars in our country. His own journey until here is an inspiration to many out there who want to make it on their own, in any field. I am truly honoured that Nawaz Sir has graciously agreed to unveil our book.”

The actor also had great things to say about Neeta, Nawaz quotes, “Neeta is very creative be it marketing or writing. She sees things through a very different perception which is very fascinating. Once you start reading you won’t be able to put the book down till you finish it. I wish her all the luck and success with this path she has chosen.”

When asked whether books should be adapted into films, the actor replied: “It depends…sometimes you have to simply translate the book or sometimes you have to make an adaptation of a book. I feel books have a lot of material, if you want to make it into a web series, then you can give detailed information about the story and if you want to make it into a film, you need to highlight certain special incidents which will develop the story,”

Nawaz further added, “The Stranger In Me has special elements. There are a lot of twists in it, the pace of this book is really fast and there is an inner connection between human emotions, so I feel there is a possibility that a film could be made on this book.”

Aditi Mediratta says: “Nawaz Sir is an achiever and an inspiration to all who dare to dream, just like the protagonists in our book who would go all out against all odds to achieve their dreams..I’m excited for Nawaz Sir to launch our book”

Ajay Mago, of Om Books International says, “ It is rare to come across a story that explores the multiplicity of human existence in all its shades and tonalities as beautifully as The Stranger In Me does. A gripping existential tale, it has enthralled me from the very first page, and left asking for more, pretty much like every performance of the unmatched and unparalleled Nawazuddin Siddiqui.”

Head Corporate Communications, Raymond Group, Rohit Khanna says, “We are delighted to be the official styling partners to launch a book that takes the reader on a journey”.”

Radio Partner, Fever FM: “We are extremely delighted to launch the book The Stranger in Me unveiled by Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Fever Fm feels privileged to be chosen as the exclusive radio partner for the event. We congratulate Neeta Shah and Aditi Mediratta on the launch of their book and we are sure we will enjoy reading it.”

PVR was the Official Multiplex Partner for the event along with Ballentines & Indiosa as Official Beverage Partner and Amazon India as Official Online Partner.

About the book

A very gripping story based on the concept of ‘parallel life’, the book is an extraordinary tale of ordinary dreams, unfulfilled wishes, unrequited love and above all Bollywood!

‘The Stranger In Me’ is available across all leading book stores and online platforms.

About the co-authors:

Neeta Shah, a qualified chartered accountant turned entrepreneur heads Pulp Fiction Entertainment, a successful marketing and strategy consultancy firm for Brands & Films in India. Writing, an old hobby, resurfaced as she decided to pen the behind-the- scenes of Bollywood in her ‘factual, but fictionalised’ bestselling book of 2012, Bollywood Striptease. The Stranger In Me is her latest offering.

Aditi Mediratta, a recent graduate in filmmaking from Prague Film School, started her writing career as a crime reporter for India Today’s afternoon daily. She soon moved to writing screenplays for Bollywood films. Her first release as an associate writer was Once Upon A Time In Mumbai (2010) followed by The Dirty Picture (2011). The Stranger In Me, co-written with Neeta Shah, is her first outing as an author.

About Om Books International

One of the largest English language trade publishers in the Indian subcontinent, Om Books International has been a name to reckon with for over five decades in the Indian publishing and retail industry. Headquartered in Noida, OBI has a diverse publishing list including cinema, biography, memoir, mind-body-spirit, photo essay, art, architecture, lifestyle, fiction — commercial and literary. It counts amongst its notable authors Khalid Mohamed, Bharathi S Pradhan, Nasreen Munni Kabir, Rauf Ahmed, Kamala Das, William Dalrymple, Vir Sanghvi, Christopher C Doyle and Abhay Vaidya.

Om Books International has a stellar line-up of Gourmand World Cookbook Award Winners: Vikas Khanna, Maria Goretti, Michael Swamy, Shazia Khan, Aditya Mehendale and Saransh Goila.

OBI has an equally strong and varied children’s publishing programme under its imprint, OmKidz.

