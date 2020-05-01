Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu has been flooded with scripts from various filmmakers in the Telugu film industry amid lockdown. It was the only couple of weeks back when Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli confirmed that the duo will be teaming up for the first time for a film that is touted to be a spy thriller.

Apart from Rajamouli’s project, there have also been reports about Mahesh Babu signing in Geetha Govindam maker Parasuram’s next. The latest buzz that has been doing rounds on the internet is about Arjun Reddy maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga approaching Mahesh Babu for his next directorial project.

As per multiple reports, Mahesh Babu has agreed to listen to the script post lockdown. If everything falls in place then it will be for the first time in his career where Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be directing a superstar in his film.

Sandeep has so far helmed 3 films in his career, the first being blockbuster hit Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda and the other 2 films being Hindi remake of the same, Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor, and also its Tamil remake, Adithya Varma with Dhruv Vikram.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, post-kick-starting the year on a good note with his action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, that had cash registers ringing at the box office, the actor these days is making sure to spend quality time with his family amid lockdown.

