Maharshi: Mahesh Babu Celebrates The Success Of His 25th Film With Vijay Deverakonda & Team In Style!

Superstar Mahesh Babu who delivered a stupendous performance with the remarkable character of Rishi in his 25th film, Maharshi is celebrating the massive opening of the film with the entire team.

After winning hearts from across quarters, not only in India but internationally as well, Mahesh Babu’s fans can’t stop praising the actor’s role.

His much-awaited character of Rishi Kumar showcases the actor essaying the role of a NRI tycoon. His character highlights the actor is a go-getter belonging to a middle-class family who fears failure with his tremendous effort. The actor in a turn off events climbs the ladder of success and becomes the CEO of a New-York based technology giant.

After garnering a heartwarming response from the fans for his classic hit ‘Bharat Aenu Nenu’ for his role of the Chief Minister made his fans believe whether he is a real character from the film. Following so, now with Maharshi, the actor is receiving immense response from his fans.

Maharshi marks the 25th film of the Superstar’s career and is a very close and special project for him. The film released on 9th May, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!