Laabam: Marks The First Ever Collaboration Of Vijay Sethupathi & Shruti Haasan!

Actors Shruti Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi have joined hands for the first time in the upcoming Tamil film Laabam, which had its official launch ceremony on Monday in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu.

Last seen in the 2017 Tamil actioner Singam 3, this will be Shruti’s first Tamil outing in two years.

According to a statement released by the makers, the film will be directed by National award-winning filmmaker SP Jananathan, popular for helming films such as Iyarkai and Purampokku.

The cast also includes Kalaiarasan and Jagapathi Babu.

Vijay Sethupathi Productions, which has made films like Orange Mittai, Junga and Merku Thodarchi Malai, in association with 7 C S Entertainments, is bankrolling the project.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty currently. Last seen playing a transwoman in Super Deluxe, he currently awaits the release of Tamil actioner Sindhubaadh.

He also has Tamil film Mamanithan with director Seenu Ramaswamy in the pipeline. He’s currently shooting for a yet-untitled project with director Vijay Chander.

