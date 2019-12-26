KGF Star Yash Shares An Adorable Christmas Picture Of Daughter Ayra Along with A Heartfelt Message

Sandalwood heartthrob Yash who has a whopping 1.7 Million followers on Instagram, never fails to make heads turn with adorable pictures on the video-photo sharing app. The Kannada superstar, yesterday shared a cute picture of his daughter Ayra dressed in red frock standing next to the Christmas tree.

Along with the picture, the KGF star also penned an adorable note for his little angel which won hearts of netizens all across.

Yash who is fondly known as The Rocking Star among his fans and followers wrote: “The Xmas tree may be shining, but the brightest light is standing next to it!! (Ok.. it’s the Daddy talking.. can’t help it though 😛) MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone 😊”

Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit too took to her Instagram account to share couple of pictures with cutie-pie Ayra along with a caption that read, “Look who helped me decorate our Xmas tree this year!! 😍”

Yash and Radhika were blessed with Ayra in December 2018. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy in October this year.

On work front, Yash is all busy with the shoot of the much anticipated KGF: Chapter 2. The film is a sequel to 2018 released KGF: Chapter 1.

KGF: Chapter 1 when released was declared one of the biggest hits of the year in 2018. The film received a warm reception and it garnered a phenomenal response from all over.

Speaking about KGF: Chapter 2 has Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon, and the gorgeous Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty as its leading ladies.

The film has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist.

The Yash starrer will hit big screens in Monsoon 2020 in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!