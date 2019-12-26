Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani To Recreate The Magic Of Dus Bahane!

After the grand success of War, Tiger Shroff’s upcoming movies have became a trending topic of discussion amidst Bollywood action lovers. His Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, is certainly amongst the highly anticipated releases of the next year and the makers are trying their best to create a huge pre-release buzz. Recently, it was learnt that Disha Patani has been roped in for a song and now, we have got more details about it.

According to the latest reports, Baaghi 3 will feature the recreation of Dus Bahane from Dus that released in 2005. The recreation will feature the Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, showing their maverick moves. The actress completed the shoot for the song recently and also shared it with her fans on social media, but without giving the hints about the track.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 consists of a stellar cast apart from the leads, and Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma is one of them. Just a few days ago, Vijay finished shooting for the actioner and he is in complete awe of his co-star Tiger Shroff.

“It’s been a blast working on this film with such fantastic co-stars. I am going back with a bag full of memories. We had so much fun and there was so much to learn. Tiger especially has been an amazing co-star and we bonded like brothers on the sets. I hope that people like what we have worked so hard on,” Vijay said.

