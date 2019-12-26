The Kapil Sharma Show: Neha Kakkar Mocked For Her Shoe Size, Tony Kakkar & Kapil Burst Into Laughter 

The Kapil Sharma Show brings in a dose of laughter every weekend, with various celebs gracing the show and making some humorous revelations. Post the Good Newwz cast recently, one will witness singer Neha Kakkar along with siblings, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar this week. The highlight of the episode will remain Kapil Sharma asking Neha her shoe size, and her response leaving the viewers in splits.

If recent reports are to be believed, there’s going to be a lot of music accompanied by laughter on the episode. Neha on the show, ended up spilling a lot of beans starting from relation between the siblings to the measurement of her shoe. When Kapil Sharma asked the question about her shoe size to Neha, she replied approximately 2.5 in terms of US measurements. This led to a lot of laughter amongst the audiences and the team.

Moreover, Tony Kakkar will be seen taking a funny dig on sister Neha as he added, “Neha can also easily shop from a children’s store.” And that indeed left the audience in splits. This was followed by host Archana Puran Singh revealing that her shoe size on the other hand is around 11, and the difference between both the beauties left everyone stunned!

Check out one of the promo videos below:

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was recently in Delhi along with The Kapil Sharma Show team and posted a picture on his Twitter account promoting Metro transport. “No need to stay in traffic anymore just take a metro #Delhi #DelhiMetro #Traffic,” he tweeted.

The picture witnesses a disclaimer in the background that reads ‘Pictures prohibited’. The netizens were quick to point it out, and stormed the comment section with their views.

