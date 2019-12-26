VIDEO: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Revive ‘Teri Ore’ In The Most Mesmerizing Way & We’re In Awe!

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif make for a hot pair together. The duo has proved how amazing their chemistry is with films like Singh Is Kinng, Namastey London, Welcome, De Dana Dan and others.

On the eve of Christmas, Akshay and Kat celebrated the day with kids of St. Catherine’s Church in Mumbai. The actress looked ravishing in an all-black ensemble and Akshay kept it casual and opted for a white tee and black pants. The duo only donned Santa hats as they were performing on the stage.

Coming to their performance, they won our hearts by dancing together to the song ‘Teri Ore‘ from Singh Is Kingg. The song made us nostalgic and seeing Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s dance together in such an endearing way made us fall in love with them all over again. Even the kids cheered out loud for both the actors as they danced together.

Watch the video below:

After watching their dance on Teri Ore, we can’t wait to see them together on screen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama titled ‘Sooryavanshi‘.

Yesterday, Kat also took to her Instagram page to share photos with Rohit and Akshay and wished everyone ‘Merry Christmas’. She captioned the photos, “Merry Christmas to everyone 🎄❤️from the team of sooryavanshi @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty.”

The actors will be sharing screen space after almost a decade. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on Eid next year.

What do you think of Kat-Akshay’s dance? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

