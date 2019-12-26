Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Is Team Marvel! Wraps Her Father’s Christmas Gift In Superhero Themed Wrapping Paper

Martin Scorsese, who is loved for his films like Taxi Driver, recently headlined the news for his opinions on the Marvel movies. Upsetting many of the Marvel fans, Martin was quoted saying that the Marvel movies including Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America are not cinema. He criticised the marvel universe to a level that it ignited a worldwide social media debate. But it looks like Martin’s daughter Francesca Scorsese is team marvel and is making sure her dad knows it.

A photo that has gone viral shows a marvel themed gift wrap that Martin’s daughter Francesca must have used for her father’s gift. The wrapper featured Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther among other Marvel superheroes. The photo was shared by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn on his social media page.

He captioned the image as, “This is Martin Scorsese’s daughter’s wrapping paper for her dad. Makes me feel less strange about the Shutter Island wallpaper my nephew wrapped my gifts in.”

The picture shared by Gunn said, “LOOK WHAT IM WRAPPING MY DAD’S XMAS GIFTS IN”.



Many Marvel directors and actors like Taika Waititi, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson had criticized Scorsese’s comments. Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Joe Russo had said, “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being. Ultimately, we define cinema as a film that can bring people together to have a shared, emotional experience.”

Scorsese had also commented that the films under the genre lack in emotional and psychological experiences.

Joe expressed how it was not possible to debate with the veteran filmmaker since he had not seen the film. He jokes, “But, at the end of the day, what do we know?”

Joe further said, “We’re just two guys from Cleveland, Ohio, and ‘cinema’ is a New York word. In Cleveland, we call them movies.” “The other way to think about it, too, is nobody owns cinema. We don’t own the cinema. You don’t own the cinema. Scorsese doesn’t own cinema,” added Anthony.

