Are Gauahar Khan & Kushal Tandon Back Together As A Couple? Comments Surely Suggest So!

Gauahar Khan has been missing from the limelight for a while now. Gauahar and Beyhadh fame actor Kushal Tandon dated for almost two years and broke up after that. The reason for their breakup was mostly religion. Kushal wanted Gauahar to convert herself to his religion and it didn’t work out with her.

Gauahar shared a Christmas picture with Kushal on Instagram and wrote, “Thank u for being an awesome host, wishing u great success with ur amazing new lounge @arbour28mumbai! Lots n lots of best wishes ! with all the love! ✨ @therealkushaltandon 🤗”. Aren’t these two too cute to handle together!

Take a look at the picture here:

Just after Gauahar shared it, their fans and friends from the industry started pouring love on them with heart emoji which make us think if the two of them are giving one more chance to each other.

Meanwhile, when they were dating, Kushal told a journalist friend that he broke up because they were having fights about religion and this spread like a fire everywhere. Clarifying the same, Kushal then tweeted, “In a fit of anger I spoke some stuff to dear friend of mine who also happens to be a journo about the love of my life Gauahar. None of it’s true coz it came from a bitter place in my heart which was angry.”

Well, whatever happens, happens for a good reason and we couldn’t be more happy to see these two together!

