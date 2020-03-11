KGF Star Yash Shares A Pic Of Daughter Ayra Post Tonsure Ceremony & It Is All Things Cute

There’s no doubt that the jodi of KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most loved star couples in the Kannada film industry. The duo time and again has proved it. Be it with their pictures or videos, the star couple never fails to turn heads with their amazing chemistry.

The husband-wife duo early today visited popular Nanjudeshwara Temple in Mysore to seek blessings of the almighty and also for the tonsure ceremony of their little angel, Ayra.

Post tonsure ceremony, Yash took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with Ayra.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about the picture, though Ayra looks cute as a button on her dad’s shoulder sporting a new look, however, it doesn’t seem she is that pleased with her dad’s idea of having her hair shaved as a part of the ritual.

About Yash’s much-anticipated KGF2, shooting of the action-thriller which happens to be a sequel to 2018 released blockbuster hit KGF, is in process at a brisk pace.

The film has Bollywood stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt along with South actors Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

KGF2 is been helmed by Prashanth Neel, and is bankrolled by Vijay Kirugandur.

The Yash starrer will hit big screen in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!