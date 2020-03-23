KGF Chapter 2 Star Yash’s Daughter Ayra Supports Janata Curfew & It’s The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

It was yesterday at 5 PM when citizens all across India took to their balconies, terrace, and doors to express their gratitude with ‘Clapping Initiative’ for the Doctors, nurses, medical officials, policemen, army, etc. Applauding them for their hard work and efforts that they have been putting in to keep us safe by risking their health in the battle against Coronavirus Pandemic. Joining the long list of celebs from South were KGF 2 star Yash, his wife Radhika and also their little munchkin, Ayra.

This afternoon, Radhika took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of Ayra clapping her hands on the terrace of their building amidst Janata Curfew ‘Clapping Initiative’.

The actress along with the video had an adorable caption that read, “These tiny hands join with us to clap to say.. we are in this together as a Nation, we salute the people who are working for us! By clapping and cheering we show our mark of respect! Plz be responsible citizens. Stay safe 🙏”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about the video, Ayra can be seen standing close to her grandmom with all smiles, looking cute as a button sporting a new hairdo, dressed in a black frock.

About Yash, the sandalwood superstar happens to be in talks all over following his upcoming release KGF 2. The actioner happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year in the Indian film industry.

The film that is on verge of its completion is currently put on hold following the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Yash starrer has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist, along with Hindi actress Raveena Tandon in a key role.

KGF 2 is been helmed by Prashanth Neel. The Yash starrer will hit big screens on 23rd October on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!