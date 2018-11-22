KGF: 2000 Extras, 30 Days & 1 GRAND Action Scene For This Yash Starrer!

Excel Entertainment’s first multilingual outing KGF is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. The film which is mounted on a huge scale hired more than 2000 extras for a month during the shoot.

One of the biggest films of the year, Excel Entertainment’s KGF is a period drama that recreates the 80s Mumbai as well as Kolar Gold Field in Karnataka. Set in the region of the gold mines of KGF, the film traces the rise and journey of Kolar Gold Field.

Shooting for an extensive action sequence, the makers hired over 2000 extras for a period of 30 days to create an ambiance for the film.

The recently released trailer received an exceptional response owing to the power-packed performance of the leading actor Yash and the gripping storyline.

KGF showcases the story of Rocky (Yash) who aims to win the world and conquer the bloodiest gold mine.

The film is made in five languages, namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur while Ravi Basrur has composed the music for KGF.

The period drama traces the tenure of the late 70s and will be made in two parts. The first of which will be titled KGF Chapter 1 which is slated to release on 21st December 2018.