Yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year), filmmaker Atlee Kumar had a treat for cine-goers. The Bigil director had something special in store for moviegoers to cheer amid lockdown as he unveiled the trailer of Tamil Supernatural suspense thriller, Andhaghaaram.

The trailer of the Andhaghaaram has been garnering overwhelming responses from all across. One among many who was mighty impressed with the trailer and had praises for the same was Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar.

Karan Johar was left awestruck by the trailer that he took to his Twitter handle to share the same and requested his followers to watch it. The Hindi filmmaker also had a tweet that read, “Looks amazing!!!!!”

He further wrote, “Guys please watch it! Can’t wait to see it!! Congratulations @Atlee_dir”

Guys please watch it! Can’t wait to see it!! Congratulations @Atlee_dir ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Xdoyu1pwsx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 14, 2020

Atlee Kumar was so overwhelmed by the response from Karan Johar that he thanked My Name Is Khan director with a tweet that read, “Your word is making our small effort much bigger sir , thanks so much for your love and support sir definitely Cant expect anything more sir , thanks once again sir , u made our day”

Your word is making our small effort much bigger sir , thanks so much for your love and support sir ❤️ definitely Cant expect any thing more sir , thanks once again sir , u made our day😊 https://t.co/8cuZEsvjtE — atlee (@Atlee_dir) April 14, 2020

This isn’t for the first time where Karan Johar has praised Atlee Kumar. The Hindi filmmaker had gone on to say the Theri maker as a ‘Superstar director’ back in October last year post catching up with his Diwali release Bigil which had Thalapathy Vijay in lead.

What an absolute festive joy #BIGIL is!!A roller coaster of emotions, triumph and an unparalleled adrenalin rush! #ThalapathyVijay is in top form and makes you want to whistle along! He is BRILLIANT! @Atlee_dir goes on to prove he is the master of This game!! SUPERSTAR DIRECTOR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 30, 2019

Andhaghaaram, the supernatural suspense thriller, stars Vinoth Kishan and Arjun Das in lead along with Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natrajan, Meesha Ghoshal and others in pivotal roles.

Andhaghaaram is being helmed by debutant filmmaker V Vignarajan, and it us been jointly bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaram, Priya Atlee, K Poorna Chandra under Passion Studios & O2 Pictures banners.

The film is presented by Atlee Kumar.

