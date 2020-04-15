Deepika Padukone Reminisces The Time When She ‘Started Young’ & It’s Way Before Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om

Deepika Padukone has been spending her quarantine time with husband Ranveer Singh and their Instagram banter has created a fanbase for itself. Today the actress shared a throwback picture from her childhood that proved that she started acting young. Scroll below to know more and also catch the picture.

In her last two Instagram posts Deepika Padukone has been taking walks down the memory lane and sharing pictures from her childhood. The actress shared a picture that seems to be a paper cut out. In the picture, Deepika can be seen posing with two other kids while looking her fashionista self. It seems like a assignment that she did in her childhood days.

Deepika can be seen wearing a black dress, paired with matching shoes and hat. Finishing the look with her loved smile, she looks elegant. She caption the picture as, “Started young…”

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone has been giving insights in her quarantine while she is cleaning her wardrobe, taking some time out for self care, cooking and going through old pictures. Last week Deepika and Ranveer made headlines for the elaborate menu that the Chhappak actress cooked for their dinner and fans were enjoying watching the same.

On the film front, Deepika was supposed to begin shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film but the outbreak of COVID-19 brought things to a standstill. She also has the Mahabharat trilogy, The Intern remake and a few more speculated projects to her name.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!