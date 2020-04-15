Mrs. Serial Killer: Manoj Bajpayee & Jacqueline Fernandez Reveal The Release Date Of Their Netflix Film!

Amidst the lockdown, when television channels are banking upon the rerun of popular old shows, streaming sites like Netflix are bringing their original content to stay in the competition. Netflix is all set to bring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaqueline Fernandez starrer Mrs. Serial Killer. The Netflix original film is a thriller directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan, and revolves around a woman whose husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders. In order to prove her husband innocent, the doting wife performs a murder exactly like the real killer.

Netflix revealed the first look of Jaqueline last year and since then the fans are looking forward to watching the film. Finally, in the latest social media post, Manoj Bajpayee and Jaqueline revealed the premiere date of the film. In an interesting video, Manoj and Jaqueline can be having a casual conversation about the premiere date of Mrs. Serial Killer which is going to take place on the 1st May.

Take a look at their video:

This film was supposed to mark the digital debut of Jaqueline, however, her film Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput released first. On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee has also stepped his foot in the web world with Amazon Prime series The Family Man.

The plot of the film sounds intriguing and we are absolutely thrilled to watch the film, are you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!