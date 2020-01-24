Jr. NTR & Trivikram Srinivas To Join Forces For Their Next?

Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas who is riding high on success for his latest directorial, Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, may soon be teaming up with Tollywood star Jr.NTR for his next.

As per a report from tollywood.net, the actor and director duo of Jr.NTR and Trivikram Srinivas will be joining forces for the second time for a mass entertainer.

If the report is to believed, Jr.NTR is all impressed with the narration and the director-actor duo will kickstart the project once the Telugu star finishes his schedule of Rajamouli’s much-awaited period actioner RRR.

However, an official confirmation about Trivikram and Jr.NTR’s collaboration for the film is yet to be confirmed by them. If everything falls in place, then it will for the second time they will be working together. Trivikram and Jr.NTR had earlier worked 2018 release Tollywood hit Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Talking about Jr.NTR’s RRR, the actor in the magnum opus will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem opposite British theatre actress Olivia Morris.

The period actioner also has Ram Charan in lead. Ram in the film will be portraying the role of revolutionist Alluri Sitarama Raju. If reports are to be believed, the actor in the film will be seen opposite Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt. RRR also has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in key role. It was only this week when the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor joined the star cast of the film.

RRR is slated to hit big screens later this year in 10 Indian languages.

