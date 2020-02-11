Is Oscar Winning Film Parasite Inspired From Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil Film ‘Minsara Kanna’?

History was created when South Korean film Parasite won the Oscar at the 92nd Academy Award. Director Bong Joon Ho’s film won four major awards – Best Screenplay, Best Foreign Film, Best Director and Best Picture and became the first non-English foreign language film to have won this award. While many lauded this victory, there was a small chunk of people who thinks that the Oscar-winning film is inspired by Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil film Minsara Kanna.

As soon as Parasite was announced as the winner of the Oscars 2020, Twitter was flooded with comparisons between the film with Thalapathy Vijay’s film. One of the users explained, “Today Parasite got 4 oscar awards but after watching the movie I came to know the plot of the story which was taken from Minsara Kanna. In Minsara Kanna, the family was employed for love, help & the same is happening here in Parasite, the family is employed for survival.”

Another user wrote, “So many thoughts running the head.. just finished watching #Parasite..Got me thinking about another movie I saw few months back – #Shoplifters… Both very good movies, similar yet different..Also just hit me that Minsara Kanna( Vijay padam) is same storyline/plot as Parasite… just diff kind of twists & turns…”

@khushsundar Today parasite movie got 4 oscar awards but after watching the movie I came to know the plot of the story which was taken from Minsara kanna. In minsara kanna all the family was employed for love help& the same here parasite all the family were employed for survival. — rajeshkannan (@rajesh7) February 10, 2020

So many thoughts running the head.. just finished watching #Parasite..Got me thinking about another movie I saw few months back – #Shoplifters… Both very good movies, similar yet different.. #aarootales — Aarti 🐾 (@talesfromaaroo) February 9, 2020

Also just hit me that Minsara Kanna( Vijay padam) is same storyline/plot as Parasite… just diff kind of twists & turns.. #aarootales — Aarti 🐾 (@talesfromaaroo) February 10, 2020

Other users said:

Sorry not Sorry!

Basically #Parasite is the Korean version of the Tamil movie #MinsaraKanna — Siddharth Ramkumar (@sr19_8) February 9, 2020

@ParasiteMovie Dears, Half of the story is insprired from tamil film #MinsaraKanna, Pls ask Mr.Bong to make intl movie with #Vijay — Mohamed shafi (@mshafimd_shafi) February 11, 2020

Watched korean movie #parasite lately & realized that the movie is inspired by @actorvijay 's tamil movie #minsarakanna directed by k.s.ravikumar.Parasite is a worldwide hit,but we made such films long back.#legendksravikumar#parasiteisminsarakanna#ThalapathyVijay#Thalapathy — Andrew Rajkumar (@iamrajdrew) February 5, 2020

However, let us tell you that both films are wholly different. Vijay’s film Minsara Kanna, directed by KS Ravikumar, revolves around a wealthy boy who decides to work for a businesswoman and employs every member of his family at the businesswoman’s house to succeed in love. Whereas, Parasite is a black comedy thriller about a family of four that is struggling to make ends meet and how their lives turn around when the meets Mr. Park, the owner of a global IT firm.

A user said, “As a #Thalapathy fan I want to make a statement both movies r not the same #MinsaraKanna is more about d rich female who does not want any men working for her and parasite is more about the lifestyle of rich & the poor. Please don’t compare like sillies but there are similarities”

As a #Thalapathy fan I want to make a statement both movies r not the same #MinsaraKanna is more about d rich female who does not want any men working for her and parasite is more about the lifestyle of rich & the poor. Please don’t compare like sillies but there are similarities — AUS Thalapathy Maniac ™️ (@Thalapthy_Mania) February 11, 2020

Factually, Bong Joon Ho is the only other person to win 4 Oscars in one night apart from Walt Disney who wrote the history back in 1953. It has become the widest release ever of any Foreign language film in India as well.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!