Indian2Accident: Shankar Offers His Condolences To The Families Of Deceased With A Heart Wrenching Note

#Indian2Accident: Filmmaker Shankar is deeply disturbed following the crane accident which took place on the sets of his film Indian 2 on 19th February. The accident which claimed the lives of three assistant directors and leaving several other crew members injured had sent shock waves across film industries down South.

Shankar this evening took to his Twitter handle to express his grief following the accident that took place last week, as the Indian 2 maker’s tweet read: “It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting. Since the tragic incident, I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew. Having missed the crane by a whisker, I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families.”

Talking about the accident that took place last week, the assistant directors on the evening 19th February along with technicians were all busy erecting a set for a shoot of the film at EVP Film City located on the outskirts of Chennai. When allegedly a crane lost its control and fell on the three assistant directors claiming their lives on the spot and leaving close to 10 other technicians injured.

Indian 2 actor Kamal Haasan last week post-accident had took to Twitter to express his grief, as he had tweeted: “Today’s accident is the most horrific I have seen in my film career. I have lost three colleagues but my pain pales in comparison to the grief of those who have lost their loved ones. My deepest sympathies to them.”

The actor also had then tweeted about the injured who were admitted to hospital, “I have met those in the hospital and have also spoken to the doctors and with my strong hope that the injured will recover soon I await the dawn of tomorrow,” added the actor about those injured who were admitted to hospital.

About Indian 2, the film also has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The action-thriller is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.

