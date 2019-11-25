Indian 2: Vijay Sethupathi To Play Lead Antagonist In Kamal Hassan’s Action Thriller?

The shoot of filmmaker S.Shankar’s action-thriller Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is in full process. The film which is a sequel to 1996 released Indian, has been in news for a long time.

Reportedly, one may get to see Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi as an antagonist in the Kamal Haasan starrer.

The interesting part is, it was only recently at an event on Kamal Haasan’s completion of 60 years in Indian Film Industry aka ‘Kamal 60’ where Vijay had mentioned that he was offered Indian 2, but following some reasons he turned down the offer.

Vijay at the event also had said that he is keen to share the same screen space with Kamal in a film and even requested the Vishawaroopam actor to please give a chance in a film where he can act with the legend himself.

However, an official confirmation regarding whether or not Vijay is part of Indian 2 is yet to be made by the makers.

Talking about Indian 2, the magnum opus has Kamal as vigilante senapathy, a nonagenarian i.e a person aged between 90 and 99 years old.

The action thriller has gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal in lead opposite Kamal.

Apart from Kamal and Kajal, the Shankar’s directorial has Delhi Ganesh, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth along with others in pivotal roles.

The Super Deluxe actor has his hands full as he has multiple projects in his kitty including Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 64.

Vijay Sethupathi in Thalapathy 64 will be seen as an antagonist.

Thalapathy 64 has Bigil star, Thalapathy Vijay in lead along with Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Anthony Varghese, and others.

