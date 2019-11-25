Jersey Remake: Shahid Kapoor To Begin Shooting In December, Deets Inside

The remake of the hit Telugu film Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor has become the talk of the time since its inception. While there have been several updates about the project since the past couple of months, now the grapevine has it that the film will go on floors in December which is next month and below is all you need to know.

That Shahid will be playing the lead in the remake of Jersey was announced in October and we saw Shahid kick-starting the prep to master his game in early November. Later Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur join ed the cast and is set to romance the Kabir Singh actor.

According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Shahid will begin shooting for the film on December 2 in Chandigarh. A source close to the development said, “After prepping for almost two months on a turf in suburban Mumbai, Shahid will start shooting from December 2. The month-long schedule stretches right up to December 30.”

While Shahid is playing a cricketer in the film, the reports suggest that the film is set in the mid 90’s. The source said, “The team will take a break for around four-five days for the second schedule. The Jersey team will be moving in and out of Chandigarh a lot in the coming months. They will shoot at real locations, including a beautiful row house in the heart of the city which will be shown as Shahid’s house.”

It was recently that Shahid had shared a video of him acing a shot during his net practice and was applauded by his fans. The remake of Jersey is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is set for a release on August 28, 2020.

