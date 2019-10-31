Indian 2: Kajal Aggarwal To Play An Octogenarian In Kamal Haasan Starrer?

Pretty actress Kajal Aggarwal who was last seen on big screens in Tamil venture Comali with Jayaram Ravi is all busy these days with preparations for S.Shankar’s Indian 2 which has Kamal Haasan in lead.

As per reports, the actress in the film will be seen playing the role of an octogenarian. Kajal will be playing a character aged between 80-89 in the action venture opposite Kamal.

If reports are to be believed the actress will be seen as Kamal’s character Vigilante Senapathy’s wife in the film.

The Kamal starrer without a doubt is one of the most anticipated films in the South. Post completion of the first two schedules of the film in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the team is currently all busy shooting for some important action sequences in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Talking about action sequences in the film, as per reports, a massive action sequence will be shot in the coming days with a mega-budget of whopping 40 crores. The makers have roped in famous action choreographer and stunt co-ordinator Peter Hein to helm the entire sequence. The action scene will also have around 2000 junior artists.

Talking about the film, Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 releases hit Tamil venture Indian. The original had Kamal in dual roles of father and son. The film told the story of Vigilante Senapathy who roots out corruption from the system.

The magnum opus also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani, Vidyut Jamwal, Siddharth along with others in pivotal roles.

The magnum opus is being produced by Lyca Productions.

