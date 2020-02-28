Indian 2: Director Shankar Interrogated By CBI Officials Following The Accident That Claimed Lives Of 3 Technicians

It was last week when the South film industry was left in a state of shock following the news about a crane accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Kamal Haasan and the Indian 2 director Shankar were very fortunate to escape unhurt, as the duo were only a few meters away when the horrifying accident took place.

Post offering his condolences to the families of deceased with a heart-wrenching note on Wednesday evening, “It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting. Since the tragic incident, I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew. Having missed the crane by a whisker, I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families”

The latest we hear is that Shankar was interrogated by CBI officials for over 2 hours regarding the crane accident that claimed the lives of 3 technicians on sets of his film.

As per a report from Times Of India, as Shankar was present on the sets when the accident took place, Crime Branch officials had interrogated him for over 2 hours to know the details regarding the mishap at CBI office located in Chennai.

The investigation process related to the case is going at a brisk pace.

For those unversed, the accident on sets of Indian 2 took place on the evening of February 19 when a crane fell on technicians who were busy erecting a set for shoot of a scene at EVP Film City located on the outskirts of Chennai.

The accident claimed the lives of 3 technicians on the spot and leaving 10 others injured.

