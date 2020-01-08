Happy Birthday Yash: As The KGF Star Turns 34, Wife Radhika & Daughter Ayra Take Over His Social Media Account To Share An Adorable Video

Sandalwood superstar and Kannada heartthrob Yash who is well known all across for his role ‘Rocky’ in KGF: Chapter 1 turns 34 today. The ‘Rocking Star’, as he is fondly known among his fans this morning had a special surprise from his wife Radhika and their cute daughter Ayra.

The mother-daughter duo of Radhika and Ayra ‘took over’ his social media handles to share a cute and adorable video with the superstar’s fans and followers.

The video has the mother-daughter duo making a cake for Yash along with a cute birthday wish for him. In the video, the part where little Ayra lending a helping hand to her mother in making a cake is something which one can’t give a miss.

Radhika along with the video wrote a sweet Birthday wish for her husband that read: “We’ve taken over your account like we’ve taken over your life. Happy birthday to the one and only #RockingStarfrom your biggest fans!”

Talking about Yash, the dashing actor who made his acting debut back in 2008 with super-hit Kannada venture Moggina Mansu, is busy these days shooting final portions of his much-awaited KGF 2.

The ‘Rocking Star’ in his 11-year filmy career has so far acted in 20 films and also is one of the most sought after actors in the Kannada film industry.

Talking about his upcoming release KGF 2, the film is a sequel to 2018 released KGF 1 which when released was one of the biggest hits of the year than in the Indian film industry.

KGF 2 which is being helmed by Prashanth Neel is bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale film production banner.

KGF 2 also has Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

The Yash starrer KGF 2 will hit big screens in Monsoon 2020 in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

