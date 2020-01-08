As Deepika Padukone Visits JNU, Netizens Slams Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Salman Khan For Staying Silent

Last evening, Deepika Padukone visited JNU to lend her support to the protest against the attack on students on January 5. She stood behind JNUSU Aishe Ghosh who was severely injured on her head due to the attack on her. A lot of celebs and people praised the actress for taking such a bold and brave step.

From the day anti-CAA protests and attack on people and students participating in the same have started, many people wanted Bollywood to speak up. As Bollywood has a huge influence and reach, they wanted the stars to voice their opinion against the wrong. Many celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha and others have been raising their voices since the beginning.

Many people were expecting Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to speak up too as the three superstars have a humongous fan following over the nation. After Deepika’s brave step yesterday, several people tweeted to the Khans to speak up at least now.

Check out all the tweets below:

Hats off to @deepikapadukone for showing up at JNU. And much credit to the many other women of the film industry who have spoken up like @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @RichaChadha @aliaa08 @mrsfunnybones and more. Where are you @iamsrk @aamir_khan ? — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 7, 2020

Still huge fan of SRK but he's loosing his support now slowly slowly…. Bollywood wake up!#ISupportDeepika https://t.co/E5icCK0lHS — Amar Singh (@amarsingh0322) January 7, 2020



While many want SRK and Aamir to speak up as they did in 2015 against intolerance, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently tweeted that when the duo was bashed for their opinions, no one stood up for them.

He wrote, “Do you remember five years back two superstars of India used a word that they were condemned for and NO ONE stood up for them? NO ONE. The stars were Shah Rukh and Aamir. The word was INTOLERANCE and they were so damn right……”

