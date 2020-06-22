Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay! Keerthy Suresh Pays Musical Tribute To Tamil Superstar With Violin

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has been trending all across the internet since last evening. The actor who turned 46 today has been showered with adorable and heartwarming wishes from his fans, admirers, and colleagues from the film industry.

It was this evening when Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar co-star Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter handle to pay a small yet special tribute to the superstar in a unique way. The young actress shared a video in which she is seen playing the violin to tunes of hit track ‘Kutti Story’ from Vijay’s much-awaited Master.

It didn’t take much time for the video to go viral, all thanks to Thalapathy Vijay fans. As the star actor’s fans showered praises for the National award-winning actress for her sweet tribute to their favourite hero.

Keerthy Suresh along with the video had a caption that read, ” Life is very short Nanba, always be happy!’ Happy Birthday @actorvijay Sir! A small tribute to you on your birthday sir”

Apart from Sarkar which released in 2018, Keerthy Suresh has also shared the same screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in 2017 released Bairavaa. Both the films had a great run in theatres and was well appreciated by the audience.

