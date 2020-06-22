Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Rubbish Reports On Being Infected With COVID-19; Their Baby Shark Video Will Instead Take Away Your Monday Blues, WATCH

Actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan are one among the most loved and adored couples from down south. The duo never fails to turn heads with their amazing chemistry which one gets to see through images and videos which Vignesh often shares on his Instagram.

From the past few days, fans of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were highly concerned about the health of the couple following reports stating the duo being infected with COVID-19. However, following the concerns among fans, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to cheer them up and to rubbish the rumours.

Vignesh Shivan shared a cute and adorable video featuring himself and Nayanthara, as the duo can be seen grooving to tunes of ‘Baby Shark’ with use of baby filters in the video.

Vignesh’s caption read, “And .., that’s how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts 🥳Anyways! To our well-wishers, 😇 We are happy 😊 healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your jokes ! 😇😇😇 God bless 😇😇😇”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about Nayanthara, on the work front the actress has her kitty full, as she has four projects in the form of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, RJ Balaji’s devotional venture Mookuthi Amman, crime thriller Netrikkann, and also beau Vignesh’s romantic-comedy directorial, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!